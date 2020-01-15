Police in court describe high-speed vehicle pursuit in which suspect allegedly rammed SMPD cruiser, injured officer

+3 3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit Three suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit with police from Lompoc to Solvang and involved two minor traffic collisions, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Chris Mathews and his partner Ruben Peinado, both officers with SMPD’s Special Enforcement Team, were patrolling the 100 block of Chapel Street in their SUV shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 when they encountered Zuniga driving a burgundy 2003 Chevy Tahoe and followed him.

Zuniga led police on a pursuit through Santa Maria, weaving between lanes and driving into oncoming traffic at speeds up to 60 mph, Mathews said.

A few days prior, Mathews said he learned that Zuniga violated his probation during an encounter with a fellow officer.

Peinado was driving the SUV but discontinued the pursuit two separate times on Oct. 19 out of “risk to public safety,” Mathews said.

Mathews said they later discovered Zuniga's Tahoe parked on Eagle Court with its lights off.

A video from the cruiser’s dash cam showed the officers shining a light onto the Tahoe as they approached, when Zuniga accelerated, sideswiped the SUV and fled the scene.

The impact shattered the driver’s side window and sprayed glass across Peinado’s face, Mathews said, leaving him with series of small but “serious” cuts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly ramming patrol car, initiating high-speed chase Suspect wanted for alleged attempted murder on a police officer arrested on Sunday morning in the 700 block of E. Oak in Santa Maria following high-speed chase.