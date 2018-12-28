Santa Maria Police have arrested a man allegedly linked to two sexual assault crimes that occurred in the city in the last six weeks.
The suspect has been identified as Christian Jesus Ponce, 21, of Santa Maria.
On Nov. 16, Santa Maria Police were notified of a sexual assault that occurred in the city. A subsequent investigation ensued, but detectives had limited information to follow up on and the case remained unsolved.
On Dec. 2, the Santa Maria Police Department was notified of another sexual assault that occurred in the city with similar circumstances. Throughout the course of their investigation, detectives were able to obtain evidence identifying the suspect and linking the two investigations to the same suspect, Ponce.
Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Ponce, and he was located and detained Thursday.
Ponce now is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous sexual assault charges, according to the Santa Maria Police, in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Santa Maria Police detectives believe there may be other victims in the case, based on the information obtained during the course of their investigation. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1361. Tips can be left anonymously at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.