Attorneys for the family of a deceased Santa Maria man are urging the court to uphold a $13 million verdict against defendant Hillshire Brands, saying the company should be punished for negligence with regard to safety procedures.
In August 2017 at Alameda County Superior Court, Hillshire Brands and plaintiff's attorneys Lawrence Gornick and Jeffrey Kaiser faced off in a trial over the death of Mark Lopez, who died in July 2015 at the age of 61 from mesothelioma.
The jury found Hillshire fully liable because of Lopez's asbestos exposure while he was growing up during the 1950s in Betteravia, a small town west of Santa Maria that surrounded the Union Sugar Plant, and ordered the company to pay $13 million to the Lopez family.
Hillshire appealed the verdict earlier this year, arguing that the mere presence of asbestos at the plant was insufficient to hold them accountable for Lopez's death. The plant turned beets into sugar, and twice a year had workers remove asbestos insulation for maintenance purposes.
Hillshire further argued that its operations were consistent with the custom and practice for insulation work, and asbestos exposure risks for bystanders, and that standard rules weren't released until 1979.
Attorneys Gornick, Kaiser and Sharon Arkin, opposing the appeal, urged the appellate court to uphold the verdict against Hillshire, claiming that Hillshire had prior knowledge of the safety hazards and regulations released by California Safety Orders as early as 1951, but neglected to eliminate asbestos to legal standards.
When one can see visible dust, as one witness testified, that means asbestos exposure was way over the minimum capacity unit of measurement and any exposure was harmful, according to law, Kaiser wrote in his opposition. The company never examined their asbestos problem between 1954 and 1972 and Hillshire's own defense expert admitted that he wasn't aware of Hillshire complying with any existing OSHA rules prior to 1973.
A former superintendent of the refinery, Ed Kealm, testified that even after OSHA rules came out, "no rule prohibiting grinding of removed asbestos insulation was established by Hillshire."
Another former worker, Reed Brewer, recalled that in 1970-73, he asked his superintendent for a particle mask when it got dusty but was told to simply 'turn my head, take a deep breath and come finish work,'" Kaiser wrote.
Three different medical experts -- an epidemiologist, a pulmonologist and pathologist, agreed in their trial testimony that there was no doubt Lopez's mesothelioma was caused by asbestos exposure from the refinery, the opposition continued.
Hillshire provided no expert testimony indicating Lopez's exposure could have been from another source, Kaiser wrote.
By 1954, when Lopez was living at Betteravia, the company should have known about health risks associated with asbestos and should have trained their employees, the response said; by the time Lopez was visiting the refinery in the 60s, it was known for years asbestos caused cancer.
Finally, the jury was properly instructed on negligence, and the safety orders Hillshire failed to follow were evidence relevant to establishing the basis of standard care companies had to follow, Kaiser wrote, adding that Hillshire is also 100 percent at fault and that none of the $13 million verdict should be apportioned to other manufacturers of Union Sugar.
Even the judge, who denied Hillshire's motion for a new trial for apportionment of fault, pointed out all "industrial hygiene steps that have been known [as early as the 30s] about controlling asbestos exposure ... and the testimony in this case was that zero was done,'" Kaiser said.