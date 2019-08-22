{{featured_button_text}}
A Pismo Beach woman suspected of stealing mail from homes in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties was arrested Saturday in the Hope Ranch area. 

A California Highway Patrol officer was driving in the small Santa Barbara suburb when he spotted a sedan that matched the vehicle seen in a home surveillance video documenting a package theft from a Hope Ranch home earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokesman said.

The officer stopped the vehicle and while investigating, found burglary tools, personal identifying information typically used for identity theft, stolen checks and stolen mail from addresses along the Central Coast and Southern California inside the car, the spokesman said.

The driver, 22-year-old Stephanie Small, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, identity theft, mail theft and possession of burglary tools.

The CHP is contacting additional victims throughout the state and its investigation is ongoing.

Small is out on bail and due in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Sept. 18. 

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

