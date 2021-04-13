Nearly 25 years after Cal Poly student Kristin Smart disappeared from the college campus, prime suspect Paul Flores was arrested on suspicion of murder Tuesday, and his father was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact, according to sheriff's officials.

Paul Flores, 44, was arrested in San Pedro and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to officials, with no bail listed. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked with her on the Cal Poly campus in the early morning of May 25, 1996. Her body has never been found, and she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Ruben Flores, 80, was also booked into County Jail. His bail was listed at $250,000.

Sheriff's officials are expected to release more information about a "major development" in the case during a 2 p.m. press conference at Cal Poly.

Investigators were on scene Tuesday morning searching the home of Ruben Flores in the 700 block of White Court in Arroyo Grande. They have utilized heavy tools inside the residence, where grinding and hammering noises could be heard. A coroner's tent was set up in the home's back yard.

At one point, officials sprayed an odorous substance that emanated from the residence.

The arrest of both Paul and Ruben Flores comes one month after sheriff's officials executed a search at Ruben Flores' home using ground-penetrating radar and a cadaver dog. Information about what they discovered during that search has not been released.

Alison Verge, 43, of Morro Bay was one of at least two dozen onlookers who came to the Flores home to watch investigators work Tuesday.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

"I have a son and you know he's seen and heard everything about the case," said Verge, who became aware of the Smart case from the podcast "Your Own Backyard"," produced by Orcutt native Chris Lambert.

Corrin Lee, 41, of Morro Bay was with Verge and has followed Smart's disappearance since she was 16 years-old.

"How is it that after 25 years this house has never been searched?" Lee said. "We have waited for this day for a long time and hopefully justice will be served."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.