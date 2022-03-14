An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday after he drove the wrong way on Highway 101, near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dispatchers from the San Luis Obispo Communications Center received a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. regarding a person traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, north of Los Alamos, according to the CHP.
Officers who arrived on scene observed the driver, identified as Guadalupe Guevara Torres, just north of Solomon Road, although he managed to turn around and began traveling the correct direction in the southbound lane.
Patrol units caught up with Torres, who was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the CHP.
Officials said that after making contact with Torres, officers subsequently arrested him on suspicion of DUI and driving the wrong way.