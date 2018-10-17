Over 100,000 illegal marijuana plants in the Los Padres National Forest, possibly grown by associates of Mexican drug cartels, have been eradicated over the last year, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Up to 20 officials from different agencies including the U.S. Forest Service, California National Guard and State Fish and Wildlife helped destroy a total of nine different marijuana fields in the area of Sierra Madre Road. The eradication effort was part of an ongoing operation funded by the California's Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP).
Over the course of a year, officials found and destroyed a total of 101,752 marijuana plants in Santa Barbara County.
Detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau discovered numerous camps where the suspects lived while tending the plants. Within the camps, officials found thousands of pounds of trash, human waste, toxic chemicals, camping equipment and food. A total of 10 weapons were also located, including one .22 caliber rifle and nine high-powered pellet rifles.
No suspects were found during the eradication efforts, and it is assumed they fled the area when they heard detectives enter the camps, based on the rugged nature of where the fields were located.
Sheriff's officials believe the grows were organized and operated by suspects associated with drug cartels out of Mexico, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
For more than 25 years, the County Sheriff's Office has received federal funding through the Domestic Cannabis Eradication Suppression Program administered by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The purpose of the grant is to provide financial assistance to local law enforcement agencies to help eradicate illegal marijuana cultivation sites.
The Sheriff's Office received approximately $48,000 last year to fund overtime costs related to the annual operations, according to the spokeswoman.
In an effort to protect the community and environment, the Sheriff's Office will continue to eradicate illegal marijuana cultivation sites on public lands within the county.
The suspects who cultivate marijuana on public lands cause significant environmental damage to the land including disturbance of natural stream beds, killing of indigenous plant species and animals, and destabilization of soil causing erosion, according to the spokeswoman. Banned chemical pesticides and herbicides that cause fire hazards also are often used during cultivation.