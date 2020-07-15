Orcutt wrong-way collision injures 2; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Two men were injured, including a driver who was arrested, in a DUI-related head-on collision along Highway 135 in Orcutt on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. just north of the Highway 135 and Highway 1 "Y" intersection near Orcutt, according to Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Chapman.

Fidel Ortiz-Pausano, 26, of Santa Maria was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound left-hand lane of Highway 135 when his 2010 Chevrolet Aveo collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, which was traveling in the same lane but in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles sustained major damage, although Ortiz-Pausano and the Highlander's driver, Nicholas Ainza, 33, of Santa Maria received minor injuries in the collision, Chapman said.

The two men were transported via American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Ortiz-Pausano was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, Chapman said.

