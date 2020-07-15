Orcutt wrong-way collision injures 2; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
alert

Orcutt wrong-way collision injures 2; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Two men were injured, including a driver who was arrested, in a DUI-related head-on collision along Highway 135 in Orcutt on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The collision occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. just north of the Highway 135 and Highway 1 "Y" intersection near Orcutt, according to Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Chapman. 

Fidel Ortiz-Pausano, 26, of Santa Maria was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound left-hand lane of Highway 135 when his 2010 Chevrolet Aveo collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, which was traveling in the same lane but in the opposite direction. 

Both vehicles sustained major damage, although Ortiz-Pausano and the Highlander's driver, Nicholas Ainza, 33, of Santa Maria received minor injuries in the collision, Chapman said. 

The two men were transported via American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment. 

Ortiz-Pausano was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, Chapman said. 

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

This is a list of the top active warrants put out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office as of July 7, 2020.

If you believe you have information on any of the subject’s listed on the Sheriff's webpage or Facebook page, you can contact Detective Toedte directly at the number below.

Phone Number: 805-681-4142          Fax Number: 805-681-5346

Email: tet2425@sbsheriff.org

Click here , to leave an anonymous tip

1 of 10
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News