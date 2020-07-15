Orcutt wrong-way collision injures 2; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Two men were injured, including a driver who was arrested, in a DUI-related head-on collision along Highway 135 in Orcutt on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. just north of the Highway 135 and Highway 1 "Y" intersection near Orcutt, according to Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Chapman.
Fidel Ortiz-Pausano, 26, of Santa Maria was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound left-hand lane of Highway 135 when his 2010 Chevrolet Aveo collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, which was traveling in the same lane but in the opposite direction.
Both vehicles sustained major damage, although Ortiz-Pausano and the Highlander's driver, Nicholas Ainza, 33, of Santa Maria received minor injuries in the collision, Chapman said.
The two men were transported via American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Ortiz-Pausano was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, Chapman said.
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after a February encounter in which he met an undercover police officer he believed was a minor he was meeting for sex in February.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Solvang father is suing General Motors Corporation and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, accusing them of causing the deaths of his wife and two infant children in a fiery collision on Highway 154 October 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after a February encounter in which he met an undercover police officer he believed was a minor he was meeting for sex in February.
A man wanted in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a Lompoc U.S. Army soldier was spotted on Saturday following an alleged attempted murder incident in which he shot at an occupied vehicle on West Olive Street.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Santa Barbara County middle and grade school students are increasingly recruited into gangs, while county juvenile programs and law enforcement resources meant to address the issue have steadily declined over the years, according to a grand jury report released in June.