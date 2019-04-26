An Orcutt woman was arrested Friday morning after a resident chased her down while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher upon discovering her alleged attempt to steal his car in the area of Shirley and Dartmouth lanes.
The resident, who was not identified, called 911 at 12:15 a.m. after finding 58-year-old Joann Mari Alley in his unlocked vehicle, which was parked outside his home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
When the resident confronted Alley, she reportedly fled, at which point the resident chased her for several blocks while still on the line with the dispatcher. During the chase, Alley allegedly threatened to stab the resident, according to sheriff's officials.
The chase continued into a backyard in the 3900 block of Loch Lomond Drive, when the resident waved down responding deputies and Alley was taken into custody. She remains at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $75,000 bail.
Additional evidence was recovered that reportedly connects Alley to the theft of a wallet from another victim in the area, sheriff's officials said.
Through the course of the investigation, officials determined Alley also is suspected in an attempted residential burglary on Wednesday near Union Valley Parkway and Highway 101. Now, officials are investigating whether Alley may be connected to additional prowling and theft offenses in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150. People also can leave anonymous tips at 805-681-4171 or by visiting the website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.