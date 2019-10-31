The Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team on Wednesday arrested an Orcutt man for illegal possession of drugs and ammunition after serving a search warrant on Via Santa Maria.
Special enforcement officers arrested 58-year-old Paul Bendele, of Orcutt, on Oct. 30 following an investigation and search warrant in the 1300 block of Via Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Officers discovered approximately 73 gram of heroin allegedly packaged for sale, scales, packaging and other evidence of drug sales. Additionally, officers found several rounds of ammunition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Magallon said the department received assistance from the FBI.
Bendele was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and held without bail on suspicion of sales and transportation of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of ammunition and probation violation.