Orcutt Hill oil company ordered to reduce polluted runoff, pay $115K to watershed fund

Federal lawsuit accuses Orcutt Hill oil company of violating Clean Water Act A federal lawsuit has been filed against the company that operates Orcutt Hill oil, accusing them of illegally discharging polluted water to l…

The discharge violated California's permit that protects waterways from industrial facilities' contaminated stormwater runoff.

The waterways are used for public recreation and also provide important habitat for threatened and endangered species, such as the unarmored threespined stickleback, the tidewater goby, the red-legged frog and the steelhead trout, according to the lawsuit.

Oil field operations such as the one in Orcutt Hill use cyclic steam injection and acidizing oil extraction techniques, which can discharge hazardous pollutants that impact water quality and pose risks to wildlife and humans, according to the Environmental Defense Center.

Representatives of Pacific Coast Energy did not return calls for comment by press time.

The company applied to expand its drilling operations by 144 wells in 2016, when the nonprofit raised concerns over the 100 oil spills and seeps caused by Pacific Coast Energy's Orcutt Hill operation.

The county ultimately denied Pacific Coast Energy's application.

Under the settlement, Pacific Coast Energy agreed to improve the road network at its facility in order to reduce runoff. The company also agreed to improve runoff monitoring and add a location to collect stormwater samples.