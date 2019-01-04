One of the men charged in the MS-13 case stemming from the 2016 "Operation Matador" sting must be extradited from California back to Ohio, where he faces federal offenses including conspiracy to commit racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering, before he can be tried in Santa Maria, according to a federal judge.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Edmund A. Sargus, who presides over the southern district of Ohio, signed paperwork in December ordering defendant Jose Emedalio Bonilla-Mejia to be brought to the Southern District of Ohio in Columbus, where he will remain until his federal criminal case is completed, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Martinez.
The federal indictment from Ohio alleges that Bonilla-Mejia, along with his co-defendants, was committing federal crimes in association with La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13.
The order was issued after a decision was reached by attorneys in Santa Maria and Columbus about the best way to prosecute Bonilla-Mejia, according to Martinez.
That means Bonilla-Mejia's charges in Santa Maria will have to wait until his Ohio case is over, Martinez noted, adding that Bonilla-Mejia is scheduled to be extradited to Ohio no later than Jan. 15.
Bonilla-Mejia already faces 50 felony counts in Santa Barbara County in connection to 10 slayings, 14 attempted murders and criminal street gang conspiracy, according to a Santa Barbara County criminal grand jury indictment issued in July 2016.
Bonilla-Mejia was arrested on March 3, 2016 in Ohio for his Santa Maria-related offenses. He fought extradition from Ohio, but finally arrived in Santa Barbara County to face his criminal charges that summer.
Criminal activity in Ohio
Bonilla-Mejia, 29, was indicted in February 2018 in Ohio, along with 22 other defendants, all alleged to be members and associates of the Columbus clique of MS-13. Offenses included racketeering conspiracy, which includes five murders as well as attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault, obstruction of justice, witness intimidation, weapons offenses and immigration-related violations.
The Ohio indictment declared that "violence is a central tenet of MS-13," as the organization's motto is to 'kill, rape, control,' and MS-13 members are expected to promote and protect the organization's reputation and status "by any means necessary, such as by committing acts of intimidation and violence, up to and including murder."
Bonilla-Mejia is linked to the murders of Wilson Villeda, Salvador Martinez-Diaz and Carlos Serrano-Ramos between 2015 and 2016 in Ohio, according to the federal indictment, and is also facing special allegations of inflicting great bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon.
Four of the five counts that Bonilla-Mejia is charged with carry a maximum penalty of death, said Martinez. In the federal system, the Attorney General of the United States makes the final decision as to whether or not the government will seek the death penalty.
That decision has not been made, Martinez added.
Due to a gag order issued by Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge John McGregor, attorneys, law enforcement officials and the prosecution are barred from speaking about the case and can only discuss information stated in open court on the record.
On Dec. 19, the prosecution filed a motion requesting the court issue a bench warrant for Bonilla-Mejia and sever him from his co-defendants, according to court records.
Citing the gag order, Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is leading the prosecution team for the Operation Matador defendants, declined to comment on Bonilla-Mejia's criminal cases, but did confirm that the severance motion will be heard at the next court date for all defendants on Jan. 18.
Bonilla-Mejia's attorney Tom Allen also declined to comment, citing the gag order.
The multi-defendant case has been slowly moving through the process in Santa Maria Superior Court, with the case being heard every third Friday of each month and most discussions held privately.