Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive.
Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. and found one adult male victim who was shot, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Calstar, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
No information was available on the victim's identity or condition.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Engine 5, B212, SMPD and AMR on scene of a shooting 600 block N Palisade. Single victim being transported to Cottage Via Cal Star. PD investigating. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2u4SP2gCgA— Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) December 2, 2019