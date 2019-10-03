A 30-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday after leading police officers on a pursuit, then allegedly ramming several cars, including a patrol vehicle, sending one person to the hospital.
Santa Maria Police officers attempted to stop Andy Mena, who was spotted driving without headlights in the 300 block of West Newlove just after 10:30 p.m., at which time Mena led police on a pursuit, according to SMPD Sgt. Paul Flores.
At one point during the chase, according to Flores, Mena accelerated in reverse and rammed a patrol vehicle. Mena then collided with another vehicle stopped at a red light at the corner of Betteravia and Blosser roads.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for pain, according to SMPD Sgt. Mark Streker.
Mena is a repeat DUI offender with at least three prior convictions and was driving on a suspended license, according to Streker, who added that Mena also had an outstanding felony warrant.
Mena was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges relating to the outstanding warrant, driving on a suspended driver’s license and felony DUI resulting in injury.
