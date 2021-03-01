One person is dead and another person is in sheriff's custody following a domestic incident Sunday in Tanglewood, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive, approximately two miles west of the Santa Maria Airport in the unincorporated community of Tanglewood, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, emergency medics, including CalSTAR, were called.

An arrest was made after the incident, but no further information was given Monday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.