The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing which left one person injured Sunday afternoon after a fight in the southern part of the city.
Around 2 p.m., officers received reports of a fight occurring on the 100 block of West Carmen Lane, a department spokesman said. One of the involved parties had a gun.
After officers arrived at the scene, they conducted a high-risk stop on a vehicle related to the incident and detained its two occupants for investigation, the spokesman said. One person in the car had several stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.
The other occupant of the vehicle was arrested for multiple firearm violations and he was booked into Juvenile Hall, the spokesman said, adding his name would be withheld due to his age.
The other parties involved left prior to officers arrival and their identities are unknown.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929. Callers can also call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.