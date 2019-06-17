{{featured_button_text}}

One man was injured in a shooting in northwest Santa Maria on Saturday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department

Around 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of North Mary, a department spokesman said. Upon arrival officers were able to substantiate a shooting had occurred.

At the same time, a victim showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the spokesman said. Detectives were able to verify that the victim at the hospital was the same victim from the shooting on North Mary.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

The shooting appears to be gang related, the spokesman said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781 ext. 1929. Tips may also be left by calling 805-928-2677.

