Around 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of North Mary, a department spokesman said. Upon arrival officers were able to substantiate a shooting had occurred.
At the same time, a victim showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the spokesman said. Detectives were able to verify that the victim at the hospital was the same victim from the shooting on North Mary.
The victim is listed in stable condition.
The shooting appears to be gang related, the spokesman said.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781 ext. 1929. Tips may also be left by calling 805-928-2677.
COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County
Devon Waters
Wanted for Terrorist threats / Intimidating a witness
Name: Devon Waters
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-20-89
Height: 6-2
Weight: 150
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WARR#=WR030107
Date Issued: 5-23-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=422 PC F OFF=136.1(C)(1) PC OFF=140(A) PC F
Steven Aguilera
Wanted for Violate Post Release supervision / Identity theft
Name: Steven Aguilera
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 9-26-74
Height: 5-8
Weight: 180
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WARR#=2040084
Date Issued: 5-9-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=3455(B)(1)PC OFF=530.5(A)PC OFF=460(B)PC OFF=496(A)PC OFF=470(A)PC OFF=496(A)PC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Jason Newton
Wanted for Possession and sales of controlled substances
Name: Jason Newton
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-3-86
Height: 6-2
Weight: 145
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WARR#=WR029986
Date Issued: 5-14-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=11379(A) HS F OFF=11378 HS F OFF=1203.073(B)(2) OFF=667(E)(1) PC E
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Joshua Buss
Wanted for Probation violation / Burglary
Name: Joshua Buss
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-17-88
Height: 5-8
Weight: 148
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR030103
Date Issued: 3-17-88
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG OFF=496(A) PC F OFF=10851(A) VC F OFF=530.5(C)(1) PC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Andrew Delarge
Wanted for Hit and run causing injury or death
Name: Andrew Delarge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-1-88
Height: 5-7
Weight: 160
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WARR#=R052319
Date Issued: 5-23-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=20001(A) VC OFF=20002(A)(1) VC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Ryan Gordon
Wanted for Felony domestic violence
Name: Ryan Gordon
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 9-5-53
Height: 5-10
Weight: 185
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WARR#=R051619
Date Issued: 5-16-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=273.5 PC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Crystal Landa
Wanted for Bring controlled substances into a jail facility
Name: Crystal Landa
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-14-97
Height: 5-0
Weight: 146
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR028579
Date Issued: 4-25-19
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=4573.8 PC F
Jorge Sanchez
Wanted for Possession of controlled substances for sale
Name: Jorge Sanchez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-12-80
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR029471
Date Issued: 5-6-19
Bail Amount: $40,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=11378 HS F OFF=11377(A) HS M OFF=11550(A) HS M OFF=11364(A) HS M
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Kevin Sadecki
Wanted for Probation violation / assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Kevin Sadecki
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-24-92
Height: 5-9
Weight: 130
Build:
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR029647
Date Issued: 5-9-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Luis Parra
Luis Parra is wanted on a $230,000.00 felony warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang. He is described as 5-6, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Sheng Zhou
Sheng Zhou is wanted on a $500,000.00 felony arrest warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorists threats and battery on a spouse or cohabitant. Zhou is described as 5-7, 168 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria.
Should you have any information on Zhou’s whereabouts you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805-681-4142 or you may leave an anonymous tip at the below link.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Wayne Cutty
Wayne Cutty is wanted on a $50,000.00 felony warrant charging him with failing to appear after posting bail, embezzlement, false impersonation and possession of controlled substances. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs. He also has an AKA of Wayne Brown
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Nick Ibarra
Nick Ibarra, who also goes by Joseph Barreto, is wanted on a $100,000.00 felony warrant charging him with conspiracy, burglary, false impersonation and identify theft. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is transient possibly in the Oxnard area.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Emanuel Aguilar Hernandez
Emanuel Aguilar Hernandez is wanted on a $35,000.00 felony warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possess and sell controlled substances and give false information to a peace officer. He is described as 5ft 8in, 120 lbs, with brown hair and black eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria CA
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
