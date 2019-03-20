One man was arrested and cannabis products and packaging, a honey oil lab, illegal firearms and ammunition were seized Tuesday when search warrants were served at three Santa Maria locations, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Javier Covarrubias, 32, of Santa Maria, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession and distribution of marijuana for sale and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Sheriff’s detectives with the County Cannabis Compliance and Enforcement Team and members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit executed search warrants in the residential areas of Del Sur between South Bradley Road and East McCoy Lane and Riddering Street off South College Drive.
A search warrant was also executed at Covarrubias’ 805 Cali Styles storefront in the Santa Maria Town Center.
Hoover said the warrants related to suspected illegal marijuana sales and distribution in the county as well as money laundering after tips from the community and general law enforcement contact launched a three-week investigation into the 805 Cali Xtracts business.
Investigators allegedly seized items indicative of marijuana sales, including cash, cannabis products, consumables and packaging, along with a butane honey oil lab and honey oil.
Two handguns that allegedly were illegally obtained, ammunition and other records were also seized, Hoover said.
She said because the case is still being actively investigated, no further information or details were released.