One injured in shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives in Santa Maria

One person was injured in a shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives Saturday night, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Police responded to the scene and officers found evidence of the shooting, which was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m., but no victims were located, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Officers continued investigating the scene and, a short time later, they received a call of a shooting victim arriving at Marian Regional Medical Center, where the adult victim had arrived via private vehicle.
The victim, who was not identified, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and was last reported in stable condition, according to Magallon.
Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Oscar Corral at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
A retired Santa Barbara County probation officer was charged on Friday with more than a dozen felonies, including tax evasion, related to an investigation into an embezzlement scheme in which he bilked more than $600,000 from his union for more than a decade, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokesman.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
One person received minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a rollover near Donovan Road and Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily slowing traffic entering the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Lompoc religious nonprofit accused a Wyoming organic farm and a cannabis company of stealing water it uses to grow food and blocking access to a well on a neighboring parcel, despite a decades-old legal agreement allowing them to do so, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
A Lompoc man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the gang-related shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019, following at least two delayed appearances due to quarantine.
A retired Santa Barbara County Probation Officer was arrested on Wednesday and is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies, related to theft and filing false tax returns, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.