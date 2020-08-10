You have permission to edit this article.
One injured in shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives in Santa Maria

One person was injured in a shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives Saturday night, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman. 

Police responded to the scene and officers found evidence of the shooting, which was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m., but no victims were located, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon. 

Officers continued investigating the scene and, a short time later, they received a call of a shooting victim arriving at Marian Regional Medical Center, where the adult victim had arrived via private vehicle. 

The victim, who was not identified, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and was last reported in stable condition, according to Magallon. 

Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Oscar Corral at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

