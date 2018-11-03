Police are investigating two shootings that left one man dead and two others injured late Friday night in Santa Maria.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the alleged incidents.
At about 11:32 p.m. Friday, Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a male down at 1240 W. Bethel Lane. Officers arrived and discovered Salomon Morales-Robles unresponsive after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating the case, at about 12:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police officers received another call of a disturbance in the 1900 block of South Ybarra. Officers responded to the location and found two victims, also with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
Police said both victims are expected to survive.
During both investigations, Santa Maria Police officers found and detained three male juveniles. One of the juveniles was ultimately arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, discharge of a firearm causing death and gang enhancement.
The cases are still under investigation, according to police. Anyone with information on any of these crimes is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department's detective bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278. To leave a tip, call 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.