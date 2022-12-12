One man is dead and another is under arrest following a shooting Friday night on North Fourth Street in Lompoc, police said.

Lompoc Police Department officers called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on reports of a shooting about 11:25 p.m. found a 22-year-old man on the ground with bullet wounds, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Officers performed live-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over, Magallon said, adding the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

