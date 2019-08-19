A DUI and driver’s license checkpoint last Friday in Santa Maria resulted in one citation being issued for driving a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, according to the Police Department.
There were no arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or for other criminal charges, a Police Department spokesman said.
A total of 402 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint set up at 600 W. Main St. between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen said in a press release.
Hansen said the Police Department will conduct a DUI saturation patrol this Friday in an ongoing effort to take suspected impaired drivers off the streets and lower the risk of deaths and injuries.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
DUI checkpoint locations are based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests, Hansen said.
Last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI-related collisions that killed four people and injured 32.