One driver was arrested and seven were cited by the Santa Maria Police Department in a DUI checkpoint conducted Friday evening into Saturday morning, a department spokesman said.
The arrested driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, while the seven other drivers were cited for suspicion of driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, said Sgt. Mike McGehee.
A total of 196 vehicles were screened but no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges at the checkpoint set up from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Stowell Road, McGehee said.