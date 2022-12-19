Fatal DUI crash

One of the worst consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol is illustrated in this photo from the Santa Maria Police Department showing the vehicle, foreground, in which one man died after it was struck in February 2020 by the car in the background, driven by a man who was subsequently arrested on DUI-related charges, near Blosser and Stowell roads.

One driver was arrested and seven were cited by the Santa Maria Police Department in a DUI checkpoint conducted Friday evening into Saturday morning, a department spokesman said.

The arrested driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, while the seven other drivers were cited for suspicion of driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, said Sgt. Mike McGehee.

A total of 196 vehicles were screened but no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges at the checkpoint set up from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Stowell Road, McGehee said.

