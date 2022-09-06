One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Santa Maria Police Department DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday night, said Traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee.
Five drivers were also cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license at the checkpoint held from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Stowell Road, McGehee said.
A total of 214 vehicles were screened during the checkpoint, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.