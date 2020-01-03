One arrested, another on the run after deputy interrupts residential burglary in Orcutt

One suspect was arrested and another is on the run after a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy interrupted an alleged burglary at a residence in Orcutt on Friday.
The incident occurred at 8:56 a.m. when a Sheriff's Office deputy who was on patrol noticed a gold-colored BMW convertible parked outside a residence in the 4200 block of Dominion Road that he knew to be vacant, said sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.
As the deputy approached the house, Zick said, two suspects ran out of the back side of the residence and into a neighboring agriculture field.
A sheriff's K-9, along with units from the California Highway Patrol and a Santa Barbara County Air Support unit, responded to the scene to assist with a perimeter search.
Within 20 minutes, police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Julian Martinez, of Arroyo Grande, Zick said.
A second suspect — described as a Hispanic male standing five feet 7 inches tall with short hair, wearing a gold Chicago Bulls jacket and blue jeans — remains on the run and was last seen headed southwest of the residence, according to Zick.
Martinez was booked at the Lompoc Jail on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and prowling. His bail was set at $20,000.