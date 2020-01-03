One arrested, another on the run after deputy interrupts residential burglary in Orcutt

One suspect was arrested and another is on the run after a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy interrupted an alleged burglary at a residence in Orcutt on Friday.

The incident occurred at 8:56 a.m. when a Sheriff's Office deputy who was on patrol noticed a gold-colored BMW convertible parked outside a residence in the 4200 block of Dominion Road that he knew to be vacant, said sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.

As the deputy approached the house, Zick said, two suspects ran out of the back side of the residence and into a neighboring agriculture field.

A sheriff's K-9, along with units from the California Highway Patrol and a Santa Barbara County Air Support unit, responded to the scene to assist with a perimeter search.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Santa Maria men accused of stealing hemp worth $350 in Orcutt; crashing stolen car Two Santa Maria men arrested on Sunday are accused of stealing $350 worth of hemp and crashing a stolen car, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.