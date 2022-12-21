One man was injured and another man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.

Details were sketchy Wednesday, but CHP Officer Maria Barriga said a 26-year-old Santa Maria man was driving a 1994 Acura southbound on Highway 101 when he lost control of the car, which went into the center divider.

The car rolled and then landed back on its wheels in the right-hand southbound lane, where it was struck by a southbound 2012 Honda, driven by a 35-year-old man, Barriga said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
12

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you