Olivera Street LLC has filed a response to Guadalupe's appeal seeking a reversal of a 2017 jury ruling that found the city discriminated against the company and its buyer when it banned H-2A housing in certain zoning areas.
Specifically, the response accuses then-city leaders of being discriminatory and racially biased against federally-protected Mexican migrant farmworkers when it passed the ban in 2014 without conducting a staff report or infrastructure analysis.
The trial jury found in 2017 that the city violated the constitutional rights of Olivera Street LLC, which owns the 74-unit La Plaza apartment complex, when it passed a ban on boardinghouses after discovering the complex was going to be purchased by grower/labor contractor Steve Scaroni with plans for housing H-2A farmworkers.
Scaroni canceled the deal as soon as the ban was enacted in the fall of 2014, and in turn, Olivera Street sued Guadalupe.
The sale would have generated $12.4 million for Olivera, according to the original civil complaint. After the verdict, Olivera was awarded $142,000 in damages, plus attorneys fees, costing the financially-strapped Guadalupe $450,000.
In his response, attorney Dennis Law argued that Olivera Street had no intention to use La Plaza for H-2A housing, and intended only to sell it, a plan that was derailed by Guadalupe's farmworker housing ban.
"[Guadalupe's] reaction was grounded in bias, discrimination and negative stereotypes of H-2A farmers, all of whom are Hispanic immigrant men mostly from Mexico who came to the U.S. without their families," Law wrote in his response filed Oct. 31.
The response further accused city officials of targeting the sale, which violated Olivera's right to equal protection and substantive due process.
Law agreed with the jury's 2017 verdict that found Guadalupe had violated Olivera's constitutional rights, and further accused then-city officials of basing their beliefs on largely negative assumptions and stereotypes of H-2A farmworkers.
During open City Council meetings, members of the public echoed city officials' negative stereotypes, urging thorough background health checks of farmworkers, questioning whether foreign "diseases" may be carried into the community and fearing that the city's demographic would change dramatically, Law wrote.
Residents even expressed concerns about increasing Hispanic immigrant workers in one area of town and also voiced their beliefs that workers were illegally hurting their economy by taking jobs using public resources and depressing property values, Law added.
The city also stereotyped H-2A workers as drinkers, "prone to prostitution and other undesired activities," and portrayed them as a danger to kids on their way to school who weren't deemed "worthy of city services as local families," Law wrote in his response.
The city never conducted an impact analysis on public safety, city services and infrastructure, and only issued restrictions on water, wastewater use and services for La Plaza based on the city's "erroneous actual occupancy (289 residents) and its inaccurate estimate of projected occupants of 890," the response said.
The city also treated H-2A as a year-round operation rather than seasonal, Law wrote; a typical contract length for H-2A during strawberry season is four to eight months.
Law further argued that Guadalupe hadn't "touched its R-3 boardinghouse rules for more than 30 years" until Scaroni's H-2A proposals came to light in 2014. No further studies were done at the site even after the permanent ban was enacted, according to the response.
Testimony from former city staff members revealed that, despite their claims regarding infrastructure, water issues, Guadalupe actually had adequate water supplies, wastewater treatment, Law wrote.
The city's "irrational reaction" was based on prejudice against H-2A workers, all of whom had constitutional protections, Law argued in his response.
While urging the appellate court to deny Guadalupe's appeal, Olivera Street is also seeking more money if a new trial is granted because the trial court judge didn't allow evidence of their lost profits to be heard by the jury, Law said.
When the trial court ruled on fees, it also considered Olivera's ability to pay its own fees and the city's claim that "it was near destitute and near bankruptcy," which Law claimed is an error, as a "purported lack of funds is not an excuse."
"Consideration of a plaintiff's financial means is improper and cannot be used to decrease a fee award," Law concluded.