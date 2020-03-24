You are the owner of this article.
Officer-involved shooting of former Sheriff's custody deputy ruled justified
Officer-involved shooting of former Sheriff's custody deputy ruled justified

David McNabb

The officer-involved shooting of a former Santa Barbara County Sheriff's custody deputy who was killed during a violent struggle with special enforcement officers in December 2018 was ruled justified by the county District Attorney's Office on Tuesday. 

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley ruled that the deputies acted reasonably in shooting David McNabb, 43, of Orcutt, who pointed a gun at special enforcement officers after a two-hour standoff and then tried to stab them as they responded to a 911 call at his home.

McNabb was employed as a custody deputy at the Main Jail from July 2001 to March 2012 before voluntarily resigning, according to a Sheriff's spokeswoman. 

"When David McNabb turned his rifle on deputies, after being asked for more than two hours, to put down the gun and surrender, he created a reasonable fear of death or great bodily injury," the report said. 

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road in Orcutt, where McNabb lived with his mother, sister and mother's fiance. 

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the location shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2018, after receiving a 911 call of a bloodied person lying in a bathtub, according to the report. 

Upon their arrival, Sheriff's deputies encountered McNabb armed with a long rifle, several knives and blocking access to the house. 

A former colleague, Senior Deputy Dan Nelson, arrived on scene and attempted to get McNabb to surrender, the report said.

Officers from the Sheriff's Special Enforcement and Hostage Negotiation teams arrived and positioned themselves inside the house.

"Hit me center mass!" McNabb reportedly yelled. "Do your jobs well!"

When McNabb briefly removed his hand from the rifle's trigger, the officers fired several less lethal rounds at him, including a 40-millimeter round and several beanbag rounds.

McNabb fell down but got back up and pointed his rifle at deputies, who shot him several times, the report said. 

As a medic treated McNabb for gunshot wounds to the chest, he grabbed a knife and attempted to stab one of the deputies. 

A struggle ensued as deputies slipped on blood while trying to secure McNabb, and shot him again after he refused to drop the knife, the report said. 

McNabb was taken to a hospital where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Upon searching the house, officers found Nicole McNabb, 34, Melanie McNabb, 64, and Carlos Echavarria, 63, stabbed and beaten to death.  

Two of the victims were allegedly bludgeoned with a sledgehammer, the report said. 

Investigators haven't determined a motive for the killings, Dudley said. 

