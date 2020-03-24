Officer-involved shooting of former Sheriff's custody deputy ruled justified

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the location shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2018, after receiving a 911 call of a bloodied person lying in a bathtub, according to the report.

Upon their arrival, Sheriff's deputies encountered McNabb armed with a long rifle, several knives and blocking access to the house.

A former colleague, Senior Deputy Dan Nelson, arrived on scene and attempted to get McNabb to surrender, the report said.

Officers from the Sheriff's Special Enforcement and Hostage Negotiation teams arrived and positioned themselves inside the house.

"Hit me center mass!" McNabb reportedly yelled. "Do your jobs well!"

When McNabb briefly removed his hand from the rifle's trigger, the officers fired several less lethal rounds at him, including a 40-millimeter round and several beanbag rounds.

McNabb fell down but got back up and pointed his rifle at deputies, who shot him several times, the report said.

As a medic treated McNabb for gunshot wounds to the chest, he grabbed a knife and attempted to stab one of the deputies.