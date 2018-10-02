Joseph Morales, who's on trial for allegedly orchestrating the 2014 murder of a Santa Maria drug dealer using a cellphone from behind prison bars, began testifying in his own defense Tuesday at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
Morales, 30, is charged with the special circumstances murder of Javier Limon, who was fatally shot on Aug. 18, 2014, allegedly over unpaid drug debts to gang members. Limon's body was found by farmworkers near the Guadalupe Dunes early the next morning.
Multiple other defendants -- Bryan Rios, Arturo and Yesenia Granados and Gregorio Agustine -- were originally charged in the case but have since reached settlements. Agustine ended up testifying for the prosecution in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.
Morales testified that he grew up in Santa Maria, attended Battles Elementary School, Joe Nightingale, Lakeview Junior High, Tunnell School, El Puente Junior High, then Santa Maria High School for his freshman year. He didn't graduate, however, as he enrolled into Tri-Counties Boot Camp in Santa Barbara at age 14 following several run-ins with the law as a teen.
Morales testified that at a young age he sold drugs, broke into cars, stole cars, violated probation, tested positive for methamphetamine and skipped school. He was first placed on juvenile probation for residential burglary at age 13, he said.
Morales first associated with Northwest Santa Maria in seventh grade as many of his El Puente Junior High classmates were involved in the gang and he wanted to make friends, he testified.
He admitted he also joined Northwest as many of his family members were associates and lived in the neighborhood. Prior to getting initiated as a member at age 15, Morales said he would put in work, sell drugs, fight West Park rivals and break into cars.
He testified that he became attracted to gang life because it felt like a sense of accomplishment and membership. Since his mother lived in Idaho, Morales said he didn't have a home, but many of his fellow gang members gave him a home.
During that time, it was his "chance to make money by selling drugs; it's a way of survival," Morales testified.
Prior to Morales' testimony, jurors on Tuesday were also shown a taped video interview that took place at the sheriff's substation on Sept. 19, 2014, between Agustine and two detectives.
During that interview, Agustine became emotional, almost hysterical, when detectives challenged his lies, as the information he gave wasn't corroborated with their prior knowledge, Sgt. Jarrett Morris testified.
Days before Limon died, Agustine told detectives that he was in communication with Ulisses Guzman, a man with the moniker "Garfield," and Morales but insisted that he didn't want to be a part of their plan. Agustine then began implicating Guzman and Morales, and said Morales gave orders to Guzman for Limon's slaying as shown on tape.
Agustine then insisted that he stayed home with his daughter the night of the murder, as he didn't want to be involved, according to the video interview.
When detectives continued to press Agustine and told him he wasn't being truthful about his involvement in the crime as he was aware Limon was going to be murdered, Agustine continued to tell them he was scared of what happened to Limon, and insisted that he himself would never kill anyone or had the desire to.
On the stand, Sgt. Jarrett Morris testified that Morales' phone was constantly communicating with multiple people from behind bars at a Lancaster prison weeks before the murder, but that they couldn't find any specific references to Limon's name in any of the messages.
Morris further noted that Agustine tried to manipulate detectives by minimizing his own involvement, and began blaming Guzman to redirect the attention from himself, but that he never specifically said outright if Guzman was the actual killer.
Testimony continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday.