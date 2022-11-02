An inmate was saved from a drug overdose at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria after a phone call alerted the staff to a potential medical problem Tuesday night, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
About 8:25 p.m., administrative support staff at the jail received a call from a member of the public concerned about the safety of an inmate whom the individual had just spoken with over the phone and sounded unwell, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Staff relayed that information to the custody deputy for the unit where the inmate was housed, and custody deputies located the inmate lying unresponsive on the floor of the day room, Zick said.
Custody deputies administered naloxone, which can reverse opioid drug overdoses, and called for medical assistance.
While emergency medical responders were en route, custody deputies administered two additional doses of naloxone, and at 8:32 p.m. the inmate regained consciousness, Zick said.
The inmate was transported to an area hospital for follow-up treatment and is expected to recover, she said.
“The successful outcome of this incident was due in large part to the willingness of a family member to call and alert us of the potential overdose,” said Vincent Wasilewski, chief of Jail Operations.
“I want to thank them for trusting their instincts and trusting us to take appropriate action,” he said. “They set in motion our response that resulted in a life being saved.”
Wasilewski also encouraged anyone who has contact with an inmate and suspects the person might be in danger from an overdose, medical emergency or self harm to contact the jail.
“You, too, might help save a life,” he said.
Staff at the Northern Branch Jail can be reached at 805-554-3100, and Main Jail staff can be reached at 805-681-4260.