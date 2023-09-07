Custody deputies at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail reportedly stopped the attempted smuggling of more than 100 fentanyl pills into the facility by an inmate being processed this week.
On Tuesday deputies initiated an investigation into suspected contraband in an intake cell at the facility, and found 19-year-old Isaac Peinado in possession of over 120 suspected fentanyl pills, some of which were secreted in his body, officials said.
Peinado had been arrested earlier in the day by Santa Maria Police on charges of robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, conspiracy to commit a crime, participation in a criminal street gang, carrying a concealed weapon and enhancements for using a firearm and an enhancement for participating in a criminal street gang while committing a felony offense, and was being held on $1 million bail.