Charges were not pursued against a Lompoc resident who was discovered housing more than 100 Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes inside their apartment in October, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.
The landlord of the home, whose address was not provided, notified Animal Services of the dogs on Oct. 22, 2020, and upon arriving, employees discovered 104 dogs inside the home, said Director Angela Yates. The resident was not identified.
After completing an investigation in December, Animal Services officials did not recommend charges to the District Attorney's Office for the resident who had violated an ordinance that limits the number of animals allowed without a permit. Instead, Yates recommended counseling and support.
"All of the dogs were in good physical condition and there was no signs of neglect or abuse," said Yates, adding that the resident fully cooperated with staff. "The bottom line is that this started as a good Samaritan trying to help animals, but it ended up clearly out of control."
The dogs were later surrendered to various animal shelters locally and across the state to be put up for adoption.
"This case is a perfect example of how Santa Barbara County Animal Services can provide more community-based support," Yates said. "We recognized that there was no intentional harm and took the opportunity to provide education and counseling rather than pursue legal action.”
