Nipomo pharmacist killed in Hwy 154 crash remembered for generosity, sense of humor

They became engaged in 2017 after Liu proposed to Lin while watching a lunar eclipse in Oregon. They married in 2018 and moved to a house in Arroyo Grande that July. Lin gave birth to their son, Levi, in 2019.

Liu worked three jobs, Lin said, and was on his way home from a part-time job in Santa Barbara when the collision happened.

"He's selfless, he's level-headed, he's always prepared and planning for the future," Lin said. "He always wanted to be the best in every aspect."

Originally from Monrovia, Liu attended the University of Rhode Island on a full-ride scholarship, according to Dan Shears, 30, who befriended Liu during their freshman year.

Shears lived across the hall from Liu in the dorms and recalled a get-to-know-you session organized by a resident adviser when Liu was asked about his favorite TV show. His response? "Late-night infomercials."

"Mike had a full range of jokes, but the funniest to me were the slightly awkward, unexpected ones," Shears said. "That's what made it so much funnier."

Shears said Liu was a huge support in college and always had his back.

"One thing I never got to do enough of was thank Mike," he said.