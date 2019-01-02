A Nipomo man who was initially charged in connection to a Sept. 1 homicide in Santa Maria was sentenced to two years probation Wednesday and is no longer on GPS monitoring after pleading guilty last month to attempting to escape from custody.
Franklin Edgar Lopez, 27, was originally charged with murder for allegedly aiding and abetting his brother Rafael Lopez, 23, in the death of Cruz Chavez but was later charged by the prosecution with the following felony counts after his two-day preliminary hearing: attempted escape from custody and resisting an executive officer on Sept. 9, four days after he was placed in custody.
Chavez was fatally shot and stabbed following a workplace dispute with Rafael Lopez at Main Street Produce, according to evidence presented during a preliminary hearing at the Santa Maria Superior Court. The prosecution theorized that Rafael Lopez tailed Chavez after their dispute to Bradley Road and Sunrise Drive before allegedly cornering Chavez just before 1 a.m.
After Franklin Lopez's preliminary hearing concluded in September, the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold him on a murder charge based on the prosecution's evidence. Instead, he was held to answer to being an accessory to the murder after the fact, as evidence showed that Franklin Lopez tried to move away from his Nipomo residence the day after Chavez's death and sold gun parts to neighbors.
Rafael Lopez's whereabouts remain unknown to date, although authorities believe he fled the country to join a Mexican drug cartel. Rafael Lopez is also linked to two separate homicides, both of which occurred in Santa Maria -- one in December 2015 and one in July 2016.
As part of the negotiated disposition, Franklin Lopez's other felony charges have been dropped. Franklin Lopez served 30 days in County Jail prior to his sentencing.