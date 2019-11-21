{{featured_button_text}}
A Nipomo man on Wednesday was sentenced to 130 years in state prison for the sexual molestation of three children under age 14, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office. 

William Martinez Perez, 59, was convicted of six felony counts of lewd act on a child under age 14 for three separate victims, spanning several years between 2001 and 2005 and 2011 and 2016, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow said.

The jury also found two enhancements related to crimes committed against multiple victims to be true after deliberating for a half-day at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. 

"It was incredibly brave and courageous for these young people to report what was done to them and to testify in court across the room from their abuser," Dow said. "This sentence sends a strong message to predators that if you harm children in our community, you will be punished severely."

The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.

