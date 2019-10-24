{{featured_button_text}}
A Nipomo man was convicted Thursday of six counts of child molestation involving three children over a span of nine years and now faces a potential sentence of life in prison, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office announced.

William Martinez Perez, 59, was found guilty of six felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, with two special allegations, for incidents that took place between 2001 and 2005 and between 2011 and 2016.

The jury reached the verdict after nearly a week of testimony and a half-day of deliberation.

The criminal complaint included two counts involving lewd acts on one girl and two counts involving lewd acts on a second girl, each of whom would have been 9 to 11 years old when the acts occurred between 2011 and 2016.

Another two counts involved lewd acts on a third girl who would have been age 6 to 11 when the acts were committed between 2001 and 2005.

Two enhancements for crimes committed against multiple victims, which the jury found to be true, were included in the complaint.

District Attorney Dan Dow said the verdicts will subject Perez to a sentence of life in state prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 before Judge Jacquelyn Duffy in Department 1 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

“Sexual abuse of children are some of the most complex, sensitive and tragic cases handled by our office,” Dow said. “It takes an immense amount of courage for these young victims to come forward and report the abuse.”

Dow said he was satisfied with the verdicts and expressed pride for the work of the prosecution team for ensuring the victims’ voices could be heard and Perez held accountable.

The investigation of the crimes was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

