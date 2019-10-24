A Nipomo man was convicted Thursday of six counts of
child molestation involving three children over a span of nine years and now faces a potential sentence of life in prison, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office announced.
William Martinez Perez, 59, was
found guilty of six felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, with two special allegations, for incidents that took place between 2001 and 2005 and between 2011 and 2016.
The jury reached
the verdict after nearly a week of testimony and a half-day of deliberation.
The criminal complaint included two counts involving lewd acts on one girl and two counts involving lewd acts on a second girl, each of whom would have been 9 to 11 years old when the acts occurred between 2011 and 2016.
Santa Maria Police officials are seeking help from the community for an investigation into alleged child molestation following the arrest of a…
Another two counts involved lewd acts on a third girl who would have been age 6 to 11 when the acts were committed between 2001 and 2005.
Two enhancements for crimes committed against multiple victims, which the jury found to be true, were included in the complaint.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
District Attorney Dan Dow said the verdicts will subject Perez to a sentence of life in state prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 before Judge Jacquelyn Duffy in Department 1 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
“Sexual abuse of children are some of the most complex, sensitive and tragic cases handled by our office,” Dow said. “It takes an immense amount of courage for these young victims to come forward and report the abuse.”
Two Santa Maria men will collectively spend more than 300 years in state prison after being convicted of multiple child sex abuse charges, the…
Dow said he was satisfied with the verdicts and expressed pride for the work of the prosecution team for ensuring the victims’ voices could be heard and Perez held accountable.
The investigation of the crimes was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.
Jordan Warren
Wanted for False imprisonment, sexual battery
Name: Jordan Warren
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 11-1-94
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR033759
Date Issued: 09/20/2019
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=243.4(A) PC F OFF=236 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Pedro Cruz
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence, hit and run with injury
Name: Pedro Cruz
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-20-85
Height: 5-7
Weight: 150
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR032309
Date Issued: 8-5-19
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=20001(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M OFF=23558 VC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Joshua Sanchez
Wanted for Felony battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness
Name: Joshua Sanchez
Also Known As: Joshua Camarillo
Date of Birth: 11-27-98
Height: 5-9
Weight: 120
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034524
Date Issued: 10-9-19
Bail Amount: $350,000.00
Charges: OFF=136.1(B)(1) PC OFF=1192.7(C)(37) OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=667(E)(1) PC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Angel Espinoza
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence.
Name: Angel Espinoza
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-23-87
Height: 5-7
Weight: 160
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034100
Date Issued: 9-30-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=14601.2(A) VC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Caitlin Williams
Wanted for 1st Degree burglary, possession of stolen property
Name: Caitlin Williams
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-15-2000
Height: 5-8
Weight: 140
Complexion: White female adult, red hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR033487
Date Issued: 9-30-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=459 PC 1ST DEG OFF=496(A) PC M
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Juan Barajas
Wanted for Vehicle theft
Name: Juan Barajas
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-21-78
Height: 5-9
Weight: 140
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: R080619
Date Issued: 8-6-19
Bail Amount: $200,000.00
Charges: OFF=10851(A)VC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Nicholas Gomez
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Nicholas Gomez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-5-80
Height: 5-11
Weight: 230
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Black Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=R082619Date Issued: 8-26-19Bail Amount: $100,000.00Charges: OFF=273.5 PC OFF=207 PC OFF=245(A)(4) PC OFF=236 PC OFF=422 PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Virginia Lara
Wanted for Violating Post Release Supervision / Escape
Name: Virginia Lara
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-15-99
Height: 5-4
Weight: 210
Complexion: Hispanic female adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=2032580Date Issued: 8-9-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=3455(B)(1) PC OFF=4532(A)(2) PC OFF=4573 PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Russell Bridge
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest
Name: Russell Bridge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-21-65
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Complexion: White male adult, blonde hair, blue eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR032170
Date Issued: 8-1-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Veronica Vallejo
Wanted for Bringing controlled substances into a jail facility
Name: Veronica Vallejo
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-19-76
Height: 5-4
Weight: 117
Complexion: Hispanic female adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034193
Date Issued: 10-3-19
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=4573(A) PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=1203(E)(4) PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Luis Parra
Luis Parra is wanted on a $230,000.00 felony warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang. He is described as 5-6, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Sheng Zhou
Sheng Zhou is wanted on a $500,000.00 felony arrest warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorists threats and battery on a spouse or cohabitant. Zhou is described as 5-7, 168 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria.
Should you have any information on Zhou’s whereabouts you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805-681-4142 or you may leave an anonymous tip at the below link.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Wayne Cutty
Wayne Cutty is wanted on a $50,000.00 felony warrant charging him with failing to appear after posting bail, embezzlement, false impersonation and possession of controlled substances. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs. He also has an AKA of Wayne Brown
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Nick Ibarra
Nick Ibarra, who also goes by Joseph Barreto, is wanted on a $100,000.00 felony warrant charging him with conspiracy, burglary, false impersonation and identify theft. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is transient possibly in the Oxnard area.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at
mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.