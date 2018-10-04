A Nipomo man who was facing murder in connection to a Sept. 1 homicide near Bradley Road and Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria now is charged with violently resisting an officer and trying to escape from custody.
Franklin Edgar Lopez originally was charged with murder for allegedly aiding and abetting his brother, Rafael Lopez, in killing Chavez after tailing Chavez to his residence following a workplace dispute. Chavez was fatally shot and stabbed.
Rafael's whereabouts remain unknown. Franklin was arrested at his Nipomo residence Sept. 4.
Following a two-day preliminary hearing last month, the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold Franklin for murder and, instead, held him to answer for being an accessory to the murder after the fact. Evidence showed that Franklin attempted to move away from his Nipomo home the morning after the homicide and sold gun parts to neighbors.
The prosecution contended that Franklin left his house late Aug. 31 and drove to Santa Maria after Rafael called his phone once he and Chavez clocked out of work at Main Street Produce.
The two brothers called each other several times until 1 a.m., around the time Chavez was killed. Rafael's phone sent two messages to Franklin's phone, one at 12:28 a.m. saying, "that wasn't him," and another sent at 1 a.m. saying, "it is done," according to preliminary hearing evidence.
The defense argued that Franklin's phone activity proved nothing and that being present at the scene of a crime didn't rise to aiding and abetting; furthermore, there was no evidence Franklin was aware of his brother's plans that night.
On Thursday, the prosecution announced that Franklin's case will proceed with the following charges: one felony count of attempted escape from custody using force/violence and a felony count of resisting an executive officer with violence. The events allegedly occurred Sept. 9, four days after he was booked into custody.
His new complaint also charges Franklin with a prior strike allegation for both counts. Franklin's maximum sentence now could be up to 12 years in prison for the attempted escape, plus the prior felony strike.
Franklin pleaded not guilty to the new charges, denied all special allegations, and his preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 15.
Franklin has a prior criminal case from July 2008 with the following charges: assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, personal use of a deadly weapon and special gang enhancements, according to court records.
The prosecution on Thursday also requested bail to be set around $100,000 for his new felony case, claiming he is a flight risk.
After his arrest, Franklin reportedly told officials that "he was a lifer and had nothing to lose," according to prosecutor Stephanie Schoenburg, who added that he tried to flee the area the day after Chavez's death.
Defense attorney Lea Villegas countered that Franklin has community ties, attended Cuesta College, takes care of his family in his brother's and father's absences, and should not have remained in custody after the preliminary hearing. She requested Franklin be placed on supervised release or GPS monitoring.
"He has no reason to run, Villegas argued. "He's lived a fairly stable life prior to [the incident] that turned it upside down," adding Lopez had been suffering from depression, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and was greatly impacted by his father's incarceration.
Lopez's new bail schedule will be discussed at his next court date Oct. 9.