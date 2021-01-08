Nipomo man, Arroyo Grande woman arrested in connection to Oregon shooting death

A Nipomo man and an Arroyo Grande woman were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting death that occurred Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Police responded to a 911 call from the Red Lion Inn in the 1800 block of NW Sixth Street in Grants Pass, where an employee located an unconscious man on the floor of a hotel room shortly after 11 a.m. and requested immediate assistance, according to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety Chief Warren Hensman.

Upon arrival, police located the man, identified as 42-year-old Ryan Antone Dutra, of Los Osos, who was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Through an investigation, police identified suspects 41-year-old Derek Ian Smith and his wife, 34-year-old Tera Lindsey Smith, according to Hensman, adding that numerous technologies were used to identify them, including video surveillance and license plate reader data.

The Smiths were traveling along Interstate 5 in Newton, California, at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when they were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Officials from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Police Department and the Stanislaus and San Luis Obispo county sheriff's offices coordinated efforts in the case, according to Hensman.