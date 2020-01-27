Nipomo man arrested on suspicion of slinging marbles at passing cars, injuring motorists

+4 Sheriff's Department releases footage of suspect, getaway car connected to armed robbery at Oceano gas station The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released surveillance camera footage that allegedly shows the suspect and getaway car wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Oceano gas station on Jan. 20.

The incidents occurred primarily in Monterey County, from San Juan to Pesante roads along Highway 101 and on Highway 156 between Highway 101 and Oak Hills Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional incidents occurred in San Benito County on Highway 156 between Highway 101 and Rocks Road.

No collisions were reported as a result of the marble slinging, Foster said, although five people, including a child, sustained minor injuries due to broken glass.

The CHP began investigating shortly after the first report in February 2019, then formed a task force in November following an uptick of incidents in October.

Investigators served several search warrants in Monterey County and in San Luis Obispo County, specifically at Lafferty’s residence in Nipomo, Foster said.

While serving the search warrants, CHP determined that Lafferty had both the “manner and means” to carry out the alleged incidents, Foster said.

+2 Santa Maria Police identify husband, wife as victims in alleged murder-suicide A married couple were identified as the two individuals reportedly involved in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred on Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West Creston Street, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.

Foster would not disclose the location in Monterey County where Lafferty was arrested and said his motive is unclear at this point.