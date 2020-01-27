Nipomo man arrested on suspicion of slinging marbles at passing cars, injuring motorists

A Nipomo man suspected a suspected of striking passing cars with marbles and injuring passengers was arrested last week after a yearlong string of incidents along Highway 101 in Monterey and San Benito counties.
Charles Lafferty, 52, of Nipomo was arrested in Monterey County at approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 22, according to CHP spokesman Capt. Kyle Foster.
Lafferty was booked into Monterey County Jail on 21 felonies, including 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm, 10 counts of throwing objects at vehicles and one count of possession of a silencer.
Lafferty’s bail was set at $270,000.
The Nipomo man is suspected of slinging glass marbles with a slingshot at passing cars in the Prunedale area during 69 reported incidents that spanned from Feb. 19, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020, according to Foster.
Sheriff's Department releases footage of suspect, getaway car connected to armed robbery at Oceano gas station
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released surveillance camera footage that allegedly shows the suspect and getaway car wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Oceano gas station on Jan. 20.
The incidents occurred primarily in Monterey County, from San Juan to Pesante roads along Highway 101 and on Highway 156 between Highway 101 and Oak Hills Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Additional incidents occurred in San Benito County on Highway 156 between Highway 101 and Rocks Road.
No collisions were reported as a result of the marble slinging, Foster said, although five people, including a child, sustained minor injuries due to broken glass.
The CHP began investigating shortly after the first report in February 2019, then formed a task force in November following an uptick of incidents in October.
Investigators served several search warrants in Monterey County and in San Luis Obispo County, specifically at Lafferty’s residence in Nipomo, Foster said.
While serving the search warrants, CHP determined that Lafferty had both the “manner and means” to carry out the alleged incidents, Foster said.
A married couple were identified as the two individuals reportedly involved in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred on Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West Creston Street, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Foster would not disclose the location in Monterey County where Lafferty was arrested and said his motive is unclear at this point.
Lafferty was arraigned on Friday in Monterey County Superior Court but did not enter a plea, according to records. He was slated to reappear for further arraignment Monday afternoon.