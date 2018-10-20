A Nipomo man is behind bars for threatening to shoot up a nursing facility after believing that his mother wasn't getting the care she needed.
On Thursday at 3:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a convalescent home in Santa Maria for a report of threats being made. Employees of the facility reported that Robert Clement, 56, called and yelled profanities in multiple phone calls before threatening to go into the home and "shoot up the place," according to police.
Clement was reportedly angry over what he believed was insufficient care provided by the staff for his elderly mother, according to Santa Maria Police. The reporting party immediately called 9-1-1, afraid that Clement might actually follow through on his threats.
Through their investigation, police found that Clement did in fact, have firearms registered in his name. Officers were able to obtain both arrest and search warrants for Clement, who lived in a trailer on his brother's property in Nipomo.
With the aid of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Santa Maria Police conducted a tactical arrest operation and took Clement into custody without incident. Several firearms were found, collected and booked into evidence. Clement was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to County Jail inmate records.