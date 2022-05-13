A Nipomo man was arrested after a bicyclist died Thursday in a hit-and-run collision on Los Berros Road, according the California Highway Patrol on Friday.
The collision occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when 41-year-old Dylan Lammers of Nipomo was traveling southbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Los Berros Road, south of El Campo Road, at an unknown rate of speed, according to the CHP.
Officials said that for unknown reasons, Lammers did not see the 19-year-old male bicyclist, who was not identified but is also from Nipomo. Lammers' Jeep made contact with the rear of the bicycle, which was also traveling southbound and propelled the bicyclist onto the right shoulder a short distance away, according to the CHP.
Lammers fled the scene and contacted the CHP to report a possible collision with the bicyclist, who was later found deceased by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene. Lammers was not injured, according to the CHP.
The CHP said officers later contacted Lammers at his residence and arrested him in relation to the crash.
Lammers was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on suspicion of charges that include hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license, according to logs.
Anyone with additional information on the collision is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at 805-594-8700.