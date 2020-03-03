Nipomo man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at CHP airplane

Castellanos, 51, was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony charge of willful and malicious discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. His bail was set at $20,000.

In California, the charge is considered a "wobbler," meaning that it could be charged as a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year in county jail and a $1,000 fine; or as a felony with a penalty of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine — depending on the severity of the circumstances.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft could also lead to a federal offense with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a civil penalty of $25,000.

The CHP reminded the public that pointing a laser at an aircraft in flight or in motion can cause injury and may seriously hinder the pilot's ability to safely control the aircraft.

