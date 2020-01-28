Nipomo man accused of shooting marbles at passing cars pleads not guilty to 79 charges

A Nipomo man accused of a yearlong string of incidents in which he used a slingshot to launch marbles at passing cars along Highway 101 near Prunedale pleaded not guilty to more than 70 charges in Monterey County Superior Court on Monday.

Charles Lafferty, 52, was arrested by California Highway Patrol investigators on Jan. 22 in Monterey County, according to spokesman Capt. Kyle Foster.

Lafferty appeared for an arraignment in Department 1 of the Monterey County Superior Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to 79 counts, which include 74 counts of assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and three counts of child abuse, according to Deputy District Attorney Matthew L'Heureux.