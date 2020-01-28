Nipomo man accused of shooting marbles at passing cars pleads not guilty to 79 charges

A Nipomo man accused of a yearlong string of incidents in which he used a slingshot to launch marbles at passing cars along Highway 101 near Prunedale pleaded not guilty to more than 70 charges in Monterey County Superior Court on Monday.
Charles Lafferty, 52, was arrested by California Highway Patrol investigators on Jan. 22 in Monterey County, according to spokesman Capt. Kyle Foster.
Lafferty appeared for an arraignment in Department 1 of the Monterey County Superior Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to 79 counts, which include 74 counts of assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and three counts of child abuse, according to Deputy District Attorney Matthew L'Heureux.
His next court hearing is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 20 in Department 1, L'Heureux said.
You have free articles remaining.
California Highway Patrol investigators on Wednesday arrested a Nipomo man who is accused of striking passing cars with marbles and injuring passengers during a nearly year-long string of incidents near Highway 101 in Monterey and San Benito counties, a spokesman said.
The alleged attacks resulted in five people, including a child, receiving minor injuries due to broken glass, Foster said, although no collisions resulted.
CHP launched an investigation after the first reported incident in February 2019 and formed a task force in November following an uptick in incidents in October, Foster said.
All total, Foster said the CHP investigated 69 incidents that occurred in Monterey and San Benito counties between Feb. 19, 2019, and Jan. 5, 2020.
Lafferty is currently in Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $517,000, according to L'Heureux.