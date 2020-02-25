Nipomo inmate dies in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail; sheriff investigating

A Nipomo man died Monday at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, hours after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in front of Nipomo Elementary School, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

Gregory Louis Trujillo, 62, of Nipomo suffered a suspected medical event in the intake/release area about an hour and a half after arriving at the jail, said San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Trujillo's death is under investigation, although officials do not believe foul play was involved.

Trujillo was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday on suspicion of DUI in front of Nipomo Elementary School. He was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, exam and clearance for booking.

After he was cleared, Trujillo was transported to the jail, where he arrived at 6:40 p.m. and was processed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+10 Warrants served in 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart Search warrants were served Wednesday at locations in California and Washington state in the investigation of the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart in 1996, authorities said.

Trujillo remained in the intake holding cell pending release when another inmate alerted custody staff at 8:15 p.m. that something was wrong with him, according to Cipolla.