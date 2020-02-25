You are the owner of this article.
Nipomo inmate dies in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail; sheriff investigating
Nipomo inmate dies in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail; sheriff investigating

A Nipomo man died Monday at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, hours after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in front of Nipomo Elementary School, according to a sheriff's spokesman. 

Gregory Louis Trujillo, 62, of Nipomo suffered a suspected medical event in the intake/release area about an hour and a half after arriving at the jail, said San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

Trujillo's death is under investigation, although officials do not believe foul play was involved. 

Trujillo was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday on suspicion of DUI in front of Nipomo Elementary School. He was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, exam and clearance for booking.

After he was cleared, Trujillo was transported to the jail, where he arrived at 6:40 p.m. and was processed.

Trujillo remained in the intake holding cell pending release when another inmate alerted custody staff at 8:15 p.m. that something was wrong with him, according to Cipolla. 

Medical and custody staff immediately rendered aid but were unsuccessful. 

Prior to his death, Trujillo did not complain and officials had no indication he was ill, Cipollo said. 

Trujillo's cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The Sheriff's Office Coroners Unit, Detective Unit and the District Attorney's Office are investigating. 

