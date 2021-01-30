Approximately 600 community members joined a virtual question-and-answer session with Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider on Thursday, with discussion centering around community trust-building, the department's recent audit, and local manifestations of national issues around racial bias and accountability.

Sitting down with City Councilwoman Gloria Soto over Zoom, Schneider, a Santa Maria native who has been with the department 25 years, spoke about his passion for law enforcement and the local community, emphasizing that the department is committed to continually growing and adapting.

"Here in Santa Maria, we have a good base and a strong community that supports the police department, so we don’t want to take that for granted. You have to be able to change," he said. "Of course we have a fairly young police department, so they’re open to change, and they’re innovative. I feel like we’re in a good position to make some positive enhancements."

The town hall-style discussion comes on the heels of a year that put police practices nationally under intense scrutiny, and a level of frustration among some local residents at not being able to provide input in the selection of a new chief following the December retirement of Phil Hansen.

Taking the events of the past year into account, Soto asked Schneider about reckoning with racist systems on the local level and how the department will work to improve community relations.

In combination with de-escalation training completed in December, Schneider said officers will participate in an annual eight-hour bias training in the coming weeks focused on recognizing implicit bias, stereotypes, criminal profiling versus racial profiling, identifying roles of law, and employing strategies to dispel biases and assumptions.

"That's a significant thing for the men and women to understand when they’re out there policing, to know they need to be respectful … and understand the biases that can come into your interactions, and [that] when that happens, there can be a distrust in the community," Schneider said.

Part of de-escalation with mental health cases, he said, is recognizing when the person does not pose a public threat and choosing to walk away rather than increasing tensions.

He also highlighted the department's positive track over the last few years, especially under the leadership of Hansen, who focused on increasing accountability and transparency following a deadly officer-involved shooting in 2012, and keeping track of progress through department audits.

The third and most recent audit, conducted by independent police oversight agency OIR Group and shared in December, gave largely glowing reviews of the department's improved use-of-force practices over the past years, but noted room for improvement in administrative reviews of deadly incidents.

"Having audit numbers allows us to parse out those recommendations," Schneider said. "Some will take a little bit longer, and some are always changing."

He noted that the Santa Maria force receives about 30 annual complaints on average, which he said reflects well on a department that takes around 260 daily calls for service.

"Many of the complaints are traffic related, or maybe an officer was not as courteous as they should be, so those are good training opportunities for officers," he said.

Submitting comments through Facebook, community members also asked about the department's relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and particularly the local processing center on West Century Street.

"We don’t have any joint operations or work with them specifically on any direct enforcement. If they were out in our community and they needed emergency support or backup, we would obviously assist them if it was an emergency," Schneider said.

Following the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, community members also inquired about the department's efforts to keep tabs on white supremacist activity. Schneider said the department remains in contact with the local Federal Bureau of Investigation office about any possible local uprisings, but no threats have been identified.

"If there was any suggestion that something was wrong, we would coordinate with our allied agencies and be prepared to address any issues with that," he said.

When it comes to community policing, Schneider said the department is working to improve collaborative efforts with the community, but that resources are finite. Part of the solution, he said, is participating in town halls like the one held Thursday and consulting with the Community Policing Advisory Council.

"We can only police the community because the community essentially allows us to police. We can’t be an occupying force, we need the community's support," he said.

To view the virtual Q&A with Soto and Schneider, visit facebook.com/smcmsoto.