Even after he was sentenced Thursday afternoon to three years in state prison, Douglas Allen Lewis maintained that he never meant to strike the 41-year-old New Cuyama man he considered his friend — let alone kill him.
"I loved Travis and would never have done that," said Lewis, 38, moments before Santa Maria Superior Court bailiffs escorted him out of the courtroom for transfer to state prison. "I'm sorry to the family, I really am."
Regardless of his intent, Deputy District Attorney John DeChaine said Lewis left Travis John Studer to die on the side the road after he struck him with a truck on July 25, 2017. Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies found Studer's body early that morning in the 5000 block of Highway 166, face up in the dirt with tire marks on his body and a baseball bat near his hands.
"I think callousness is the issue here," Judge John McGregor said, "and I think [the act] does show a high degree of callousness."
Sheriff's deputies arrested Lewis on June 1, 2018, on a warrant more than 10 months after the incident. He told detectives he went to Studer's house the night of his death to fight over Ashley Landreth, a mutual acquaintance he claims he was dating. During their fight, Lewis said Studer tried to use a bat to rip open the door to his truck as he drove off.
While he told detectives that he "felt a little thud" on one of his truck tires as he tried to leave, Lewis said he did not know he had run over Studer. He maintains that the incident was a complete accident.
Last month, after McGregor determined enough evidence exists to hold the 38-year-old to answer, Lewis pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
News of the court's three-year sentence frustrated Suder's parents, Janet Hutchinson and Thomas Studer, who felt it was not strong enough.
"My son was into drugs at one point in his life, and he got sentenced to three years in prison for assault and stealing," Hutchinson, a Washington state resident, told the court. "How can three years for murder be acceptable?"
Hutchinson said Studer's death leaves a hole in her heart and emptiness in her family, particularly for his daughter. She hopes Lewis will reflect on the pain he has caused "and turn his life around" during his short time in prison.
"[Lewis] has zero point zero remorse for what he did," said Thomas Studer, noting that the family has known and helped Lewis for roughly 20 years. "He says he does, but I've never seen any indication to that."
He asked the court to impose the "absolute maximum" for what he called an "undercharged hit-and-run."
"He should stand up on his own and take the full four years that has been offered to him, because that's a hell of a lot less than he deserves," Thomas Studer added.
McGregor told Studer's parents that, pursuant to the California Rules of Court, Lewis' three-year sentence is the second-greatest term he could impose. While probation or a two-year sentence are options for nonviolent offenders (Lewis' prior criminal history is mainly drug and alcohol charges), he opted for three-year term given the unique circumstances of the incident.
"Four, 14 or 40 [years], I understand that doesn't do a whole heck of a lot for you folks who have suffered the ultimate loss," McGregor said, reiterating the established sentencing guidelines. "I don't expect you to accept or think this is an appropriate decision, but I wanted you to understand my reasoning."