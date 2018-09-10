A New Cuyama man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly threatened and assaulted a neighbor and fired a handgun, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4800 block of Cebrian Avenue about 10:15 p.m. by a report of shots fired and were told 51-year-old Jacob Eddy had entered a neighbor’s attached garage where a group of people were playing pool.
Deputies were told Eddy took a pool cue from one of the players, broke it in half and threw it at the player’s leg, made threatening statements and then left, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Minutes later, the victim heard gunshots at the rear of the residence and saw Eddy holding a handgun in the alley, Hoover said.
An emergency notification was sent out advising residents in the immediate area to shelter in place while deputies located Eddy inside his residence and unsuccessfully attempted to contact him on his cellphone.
When deputies used a PA system to order Eddy to leave the house, he emerged just before midnight and was initially detained without incident.
However, following his arrest, he became combative and threatened deputies, Hoover said.
During a protective sweep of the home to ensure no one else was in danger inside, deputies allegedly spotted a handgun.
After obtaining a search warrant for the house, they recovered a loaded .22-caliber handgun, Hoover said.
Eddy was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, unlawful negligent discharge of a firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon and vandalism.
He is being held on $50,000 bail, Hoover said.