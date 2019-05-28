Investigators have identified additional victims in the case against a 52-year-old Buellton man suspected of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with juveniles, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Gregory Scott Ray was arrested April 9 on suspicion of sex crimes against three male students from the Santa Ynez Valley, ranging in age from 13 to 17. The additional victims include some who are local and others who reside outside the Santa Barbara County area, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.