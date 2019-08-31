One man was arrested Friday and a quantity of three illegal drugs, drug sales materials and cash were allegedly seized as a result of a Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team narcotics investigation, a department spokesman said.
Special Enforcement Team officers’ narcotics investigation about 7 p.m. resulted in the arrest of Christopher Allen Alley, 30, and a probation search in the 1000 block of West Morrison Street, Sgt. Woody Vega said.
Vega said officers seized 59 grams of fentanyl, 144 grams of heroin, 102 grams of methamphetamine, drug scales, drug packaging material and $1,215 in cash, along with a loaded firearm previously reported stolen in a residential burglary and ammunition.
Alley was arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl for sale, possessing heroin for sale, possessing methamphetamine for sale and possessing stolen property and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Vega said the $1,215 in cash was seized pending an asset forfeiture determination.
As a convicted felon, Alley was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.
Warrants for Alley’s arrest had also been issued in Santa Clara County, San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County as well as Santa Barbara County, Vega said.