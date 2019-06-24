Santa Maria Police have identified the suspect and other decedents in Friday's shooting and house fire that left five people dead at a mobile home park in the northwest part of the city.
Detectives believe Claude Adams, 64, of Santa Maria, shot and killed Kurt Bracke, 70, and Richard Hanen, 78, in the clubhouse area of the Casa Grande Mobile Estates, according to a department spokesman. Adams had an ongoing dispute with the two victims and, due to the dispute, was being evicted from the mobile home park.
After killing Bracke and Hanen, Adams returned to his residence, where the bodies of Adam and what are believed to be his 65-year-old wife Sherry and 33-year-old son Seth were found, the spokesman said. The exact cause of death for Adams' wife and son has not been determined.
The positive identification of the decedents is still pending confirmation from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau. Chad Biedinger, a coroner's detective, is requesting any family members of the decedent contact him at 805-681-4145.
Santa Maria Police detectives request anyone with information on this case contact Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424.